Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 17.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $32.41 or 0.00046110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and $290.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,281.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00691102 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00136905 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008642 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00058633 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00191421 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000698 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00128259 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,234,640 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
