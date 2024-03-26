Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $32.93 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $289.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $32.93 or 0.00046888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,365.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.01 or 0.00700471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00129478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00061082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00203738 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00126646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,221,295 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

