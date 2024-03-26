Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 119,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 455,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,680,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $15,708,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

