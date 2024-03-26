Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $438,688.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,244.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $1,466,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

