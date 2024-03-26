ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.71

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.54, with a volume of 15472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.57.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 202.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,046 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ESAB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ESAB by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESAB by 527.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

