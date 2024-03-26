Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

