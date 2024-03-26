EOS Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $165.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001937 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001803 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000937 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001279 BTC.
EOS Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,148,482 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
