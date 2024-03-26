EOS Price Hits $1.08 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $165.22 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001540 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001803 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001642 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001279 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,148,482 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

