EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $156.28 Million

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. EOS has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $156.28 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001775 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001266 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,103,082 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

