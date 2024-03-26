Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given New $1.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.70 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRGV. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.38.

NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,889 shares of company stock valued at $177,753 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Vault by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

