Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $250.00

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $249.05, with a volume of 9210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $245.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

