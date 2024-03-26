Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Encore Wire Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $245.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day moving average is $203.76. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $250.00.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.
Encore Wire Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $3,503,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $8,278,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
