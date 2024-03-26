Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.32

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 55958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.
The company has a market capitalization of $718.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.
Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter worth about $6,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.
