Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Element Fleet Management

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EFN opened at C$21.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.78. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4295866 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.