Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$34,675.00 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$34,675.00.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$18.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.9598263 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.