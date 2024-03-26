Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.59 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

