Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.82. 687,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after buying an additional 393,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

