Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. 642,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

