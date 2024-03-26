Edible Garden (EDBL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of EDBL stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.41. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edible Garden

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

Further Reading

