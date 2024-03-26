Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 24,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.67. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

