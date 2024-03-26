Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edesa Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. 24,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,588. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.67. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
