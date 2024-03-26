Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.06.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $227.07 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $229.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day moving average is $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

