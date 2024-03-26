Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $265.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP opened at $268.15 on Friday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $268.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,362.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total value of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.