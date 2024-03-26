Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.75.

EGLE stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $706.01 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 156.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

