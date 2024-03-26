Dynex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.92 Million (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market cap of $72.92 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 86,501,630 coins and its circulating supply is 86,502,078 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official website for Dynex is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 86,443,543.74232976. The last known price of Dynex is 0.84819194 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,175,718.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

