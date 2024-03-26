Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Down 2.1%

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $221.33 and last traded at $221.74. Approximately 62,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 672,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.50.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total value of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,174,519.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 22,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $4,850,785.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,536,955. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

