DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.16

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 48324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

DS Smith Trading Up 8.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

