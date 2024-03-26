DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives $43.93 Average PT from Analysts

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

