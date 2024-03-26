Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.60.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $175.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after purchasing an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

