Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 28,440 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,440 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day moving average is $157.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $203.01.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.