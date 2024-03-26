Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 276,056 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,056 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 308,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,546,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after buying an additional 339,210 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 140,626.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 489,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 489,381 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 740,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,833. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 212.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

