Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

ADBE stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.75. 1,304,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,664. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

