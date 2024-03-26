Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. HSBC started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up previously from $470.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $14.68 on Tuesday, hitting $479.79. 416,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $482.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

