Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.28. 979,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,133. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day moving average of $340.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.68 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

