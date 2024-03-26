Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

LLY stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $775.09. The company had a trading volume of 708,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,509. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $722.56 and a 200-day moving average of $633.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a PE ratio of 133.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.