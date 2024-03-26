Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gartner by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 0.9 %

IT traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $477.65. 107,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gartner

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.