Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 330,238 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 532.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,238 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 3,735,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,438,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.