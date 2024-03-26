Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of United Airlines worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,791,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,394. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.