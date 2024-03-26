Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.86.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.20. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $6,934,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,779,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500 over the last three months. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after buying an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Disc Medicine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after buying an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

