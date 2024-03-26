Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.33. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 6,333,038 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000.

