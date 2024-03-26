Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up to $7.92

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $8.33. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 6,333,038 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.
