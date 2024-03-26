Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $124.14

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.14, but opened at $128.25. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $128.57, with a volume of 399,004 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

