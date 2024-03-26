Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,057 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $67,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,096,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,149 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 8,920,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,733,000 after acquiring an additional 51,437 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,693,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,473 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAC opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

