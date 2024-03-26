DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

DigitalBridge Group has a dividend payout ratio of -22.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn ($0.02) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -200.0%.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.41 million. On average, analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.