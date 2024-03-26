Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.8 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,015 shares of company stock worth $15,549,499. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.