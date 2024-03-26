Desjardins Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$31.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.82.

MEG opened at C$31.04 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.3185638 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. In the last three months, insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

