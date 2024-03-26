Desjardins Cuts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$29.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ARC Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$23.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.74 and a one year high of C$24.13. The firm has a market cap of C$14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

