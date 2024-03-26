Dero (DERO) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $5.25 or 0.00007485 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $75.10 million and $19,545.21 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,098.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.78 or 0.00701546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00129325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00061382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00203895 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00127175 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

