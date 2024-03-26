DEI (DEI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53.80

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $144.65 million and approximately $53.80 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00137830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008698 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

