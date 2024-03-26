DEI (DEI) Price Down 20.4% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $154.51 million and approximately $69.17 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00129325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008674 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.