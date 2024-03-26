DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0619 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 27% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $1.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00110883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00038639 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017469 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.