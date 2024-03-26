Dash (DASH) Price Up 15.8% This Week

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Dash has a total market cap of $447.98 million and approximately $79.65 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $38.19 or 0.00054498 BTC on exchanges.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,729,724 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

