Dash Acquisitions Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 23,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,151,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CVX traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,993. The company has a market capitalization of $288.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

